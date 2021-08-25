Gary Neville believes that Kai Havertz is poised to develop into an “absolutely great player” at Chelsea FC this season and beyond.

The German attacker is settling into his second season at the Stamford Bridge club after having joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a fruitful debut campaign in south west London as he helped the Blues to finish in fourth place in the Premier League table and secure Champions League glory.

Havertz scored the winning goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City and also netted four goals and made three assists in the Premier League last season.

Former Manchester United star Neville is a keen admirer of the young German attacker and he feels that he can set the stage alight with his performances this term.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Monday night, Neville said: “I actually think Havertz has gone up a level but he is in third gear.

“He could go to fourth gear and to fifth gear. He could become an absolutely great player.

“When he really fills out, and he will do, he is already a great runner with the ball, but he will get more confidence, more belief and in a couple of years he could be someone who is absolutely there.”

Havertz will be hoping to start for Chelsea FC when the Blues travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool FC on Saturday evening.

The south west London side are top of the table after having won their opening games against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip