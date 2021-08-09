Kai Havertz makes vow to Chelsea FC fans ahead of new season

Kai Havertz says that Chelsea FC must have the Premier League title in their sights this season as they prepare for their first full season under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues are gearing up for the new campaign after having finished fourth in the Premier League last term and winning the Champions League.

Havertz scored the winning goal for Chelsea FC in their 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final back in May as Tuchel won his first trophy since being appointed as Frank Lampard’s successor at Chelsea FC in January.

The south west London side will now be aiming to mount a serious Premier League title challenge this season as they look to win the top-flight trophy for the first time since 2017.

And Germany attacker Havertz is convinced that the Blues have what it takes to challenge for major honours this term.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, Havertz said: “We all dreamed of winning the Champions League one day, and of course now we have to prove it again and again.

“I think we have all a lot of goals this season. The Champions League title is not enough for us, we want to win more and that’s our aim for the season.

“We have a very good squad, we have good players. That is the same for the pre-season, that everybody will be fit and that we are ready to play.”

Havertz also said he is feeling more settled in London after having joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

He continued: “Because also with the fans now in the stadium, they give you a lot of support. I feel very comfortable. I like it here, I like the city and I like the club, so all good.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

