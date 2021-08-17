Thomas Tuchel provides N’Golo Kante injury update ahead of Arsenal v Chelsea FC

N’Golo Kante could make a return to the Chelsea FC team when they travel to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, Thomas Tuchel has revealed.

The Blues were without their talismanic midfielder for their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend due to injury but he could make a return this weekend.

Kante missed the victory over the Eagles after picking up an ankle problem during the victory over Villarreal in the Uefa Super Cup last week.

However, the 30-year-old is due to return to full training in the coming days and he could be in contention to feature when the Blues travel to The Emirates on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Tuchel said: “N’Golo felt discomfort in his ankle [on Friday].

“He [first] felt it in the warm-up in the Super Cup match against Villarreal. He played a little bit in pain and [on Friday] he felt it again.

“We decided to take him out and not risk him at the beginning of the season.

“I think N’Golo will be back in the middle of the week to get ready for Arsenal.”

The France midfielder was a key player for Chelsea FC last season and he made two assists in 30 Premier League games for the Blues last term.

Chelsea FC are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished in fourth place and won the Champions League last term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip