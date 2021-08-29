Thomas Tuchel delivers update on N’Golo Kante after Chelsea FC’s draw at Liverpool FC

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that N’Golo Kante suffered an ankle problem during Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old midfielder started the game at Anfield but had to be brought off at half-time after suffering a recurrence of an ankle issue that has been troubling him lately.

Kai Havertz handed Chelsea FC the lead in the 22nd minute with a glancing header, but Liverpool FC were level on the stroke of half-time when Mohamed Salah netted a penalty to make it 1-1.

Kante has only made one start in the Premier League so far this season and the midfielder looks set to be sidelined for the time being, but Tuchel is hopeful that the ankle issue will not turn out to be serious.

Speaking after Saturday’s draw at Anfield, Tuchel said of Kante: “He is injured. He missed the Arsenal game because of some pain in the ankle and some inflammation, but it was nothing serious obviously because he was back in training and he started today.

“In winning the ball in this situation I think the opponent fell on his ankle and he twisted it again and he had immediately the same pain he had before the Arsenal game and he was lacking force to accelerate and we had to take him off.

“Can there be any harder challenges than going one man down and taking N’Golo Kante off at the same time at half-time at Anfield and having Liverpool playing towards the Kop?

“It’s a pretty tough one but we did excellent and I’m super happy with how we did and we feel like we deserved a point very well.”

Chelsea FC, who have taken seven points from their opening three games, will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on 11 September.

