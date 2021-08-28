Chelsea FC are still confident of being able to complete a deal to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde before next week’s transfer deadline, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The south west London side have been strongly linked with a move to bring the 22-year-old to Stamford Bridge this summer as the Blues look to add to their options at the back.

Kounde has already made two La Liga appearances for Sevilla this season and it remains to be seen whether the Blues will be able to get a deal over the line before the deadline on Tuesday night.

According to Romano, the Blues are still looking into completing a deal for Kounde before the summer transfer window closes, but time is ticking and they will need to get the wheels in motion sooner rather than later.

The journalist also says that Chelsea FC’s move for Kounde, as has widely been reported last week, depends on the Blues’ ability to offload Kurt Zouma.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Sevilla president Castro: ‘Kounde is our player, as of now. There’s nothing agreed or done at the moment. We always consider the offers. But the days are ending…’

“Chelsea are still confident. Final bid ready once Zouma deal will be official. Crucial hours.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their crunch Premier League showdown against Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday evening.

