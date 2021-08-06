Chelsea FC have agreed personal terms with Jules Kounde but have yet to meet Sevilla’s asking price for the defender, according to Ian McGarry.

The south west London side have been credited with an interest in signing the France international this summer as Thomas Tuchel ponders bolstering his defensive options ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea FC have been linked with a host of potential signings this summer but have so far only brought in goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer.

Kounde was a regular fixture in the Sevilla team last season and he scored two goals and made one assist in 34 La Liga games for the Spanish side.

The 22-year-old also made one appearance for France at Euro 2020 after being included in Didier Deschamps’ squad for this summer’s tournament.

According to McGarry, Chelsea FC have already sorted out personal terms with Kounde and his representatives, and the only stumbling block preventing a move now is agreeing a suitable fee with Sevilla.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast this week, McGarry said: “Jules Kounde, the France international, has a buyout clause of around €75m.

“Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the player but they haven’t yet met that asking price to Sevilla with regards to buying the player out of his contract.

“The general word around Stamford Bridge is that if they need to do it, they will do that.

“Tuchel is certainly not entirely satisfied with his roster of defenders. He has already been offering [Kurt] Zouma and [Andreas] Christensen to other clubs with regards to potential moves, part exchanges, swap deals etc.

“It’s another big smoke signal this is going to happen.”

Chelsea FC, who finished fourth and won the Champions League last season, will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

