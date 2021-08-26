Chelsea FC are poised to submit their “final bid” to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The south west London side have been linked with a move to bring the 22-year-old defender to Stamford Bridge this summer as Thomas Tuchel aims to add to his options at the back this season.

However, despite the speculation having rumbled on for a few weeks now, there has been no official word of the proposed transfer as of yet.

The French defender has already made two appearances for Sevilla in the Spanish league this season and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will be able to get a deal over the line before the transfer window closes on Tuesday next week.

According to Romano, Chelsea FC are now prepared to make their final offer for the defender, and the Blues have already agreed personal terms with the player.

Posting on Twitter on Wednesday night, Romano said: “Chelsea have their final bid ready to be submitted for Jules Kounde – still waiting for green light on [Kurt] Zouma to complete Kounde deal.

“Work in progress on both Saul & Kounde but not done/signing stages yet.

“Kounde personal terms, agreed since July – nothing new. Patience.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their Premier League showdown against Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday evening.

