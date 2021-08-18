Chelsea FC will “push again” to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla in the coming days, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The south west London side have been strongly linked with a move for the Sevilla defender this summer but there has been no official word of a deal for the 22-year-old.

According to Romano, Thomas Tuchel is keen to bolster his options at the back this season with the addition of Kounde as he aims to build a team capable of winning the Premier League title this term.

The central defender was a regular fixture in the Sevilla team last season and he made 34 appearances for the Spanish side, scoring two goals and making one assist.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Chelsea FC have already sorted out personal terms with the defender, and it is now up to the two clubs to agree a fee for the player.

Speaking on his YouTube channel this week, Romano said: “Chelsea signed [Romelu] Lukaku but they’re still looking for a centre-half.

“They want Kounde. They have an agreement on personal terms with the player but Kounde has been so professional with Sevilla that he’s not breaking his relationship with Sevilla.

“He’s still waiting to see what happens between the two clubs.

“At the moment, there is still no agreement in place with Chelsea and Sevilla on the price of the player.

“Chelsea want the centre-back, so in the next few days Chelsea will push again.

“Let’s see if Kurt Zouma will be part of the negotiation or not. Kounde is the priority for Chelsea at centre-back.”

Chelsea FC, who kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend, will travel to face London rivals Arsenal in the top flight on Sunday.

