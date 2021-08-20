Jules Kounde would prefer to join Chelsea FC than Tottenham Hotspur before the summer transfer window closes, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The 22-year-old Sevilla defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer as Chelsea FC look to strengthen their options in defence before the end of the month.

The central defender has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea FC this summer but a switch is yet to materialise as the clock ticks down on the transfer window.

According to Castles, Tottenham have also shown a keen interest in signing Kounde this summer to bolster their options at the back.

However, the French defender would much prefer a move to Chelsea FC than Spurs this summer because the Blues are able to offer Champions League football this season, according to Castles.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said: “They [Tottenham Hotspur] have tried to get Jules Kounde, who Chelsea are ahead of them for.

“Jules Kounde hasn’t been impressed that Spurs don’t have Champions League football.

“The guidance I have is Kounde would prefer to move to Chelsea should they be able to come to an agreement over a transfer fee in the last two weeks of the window.”

Kounde scored two goals and made one assist in 34 La Liga games for Sevilla last season.

Chelsea FC will travel to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, while Tottenham will face Wolves away from home in the earlier kick-off on the same day.

