Journalist explains why Chelsea FC defender’s future is still ‘up in the air’

Kurt Zouma’s future at Chelsea FC remains “up in the air” as the clock ticks down on the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a possible move away from Stamford Bridge this summer due to his recent lack of playing time for the Blues.

Zouma made 24 appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea FC last season, scoring five goals for the south west London side.

However, his future beyond this summer has been a talking point and it remains to be seen whether he will stay at the club beyond the close of the transfer window, especially as the Blues continue to be linked with a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Zouma could still be on his way out of Chelsea FC this summer before the close of the transfer window.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “Chelsea are looking at Zouma because he had an opportunity to be included as part of the Kounde deal.

“There is no agreement with Sevilla on the price. He could be part of different deals, with West Ham still interested but there is no agreement.

“Zouma’s future is up in the air but West Ham are still interested.”

Zouma did not feature during Chelsea FC’s Premier League win over Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

However, he started and played 66 minutes of the Blues’ victory over Villarreal in the Uefa Super Cup last week.

