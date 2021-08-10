Pat Nevin has admitted that he would be thrilled to see Chelsea FC complete a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer.

The 28-year-old has been strongly linked with a return to Stamford Bridge in recent days as Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his options in attack ahead of his first full season in charge at the south west London side.

Lukaku was a key part of Inter Milan’s title-winning campaign last season as he scored 24 goals and made 11 assists in Serie A to help them to win the trophy.

The Belgian forward is being linked with a return to the Premier League two years after having left Manchester United to join Inter Milan after being deemed to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Former Chelsea FC star Nevin feels that Lukaku would bring some needed extra fire-power to the Blues squad and he would be delighted to see the striker seal a return to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on the BBC Football Daily podcast, Nevin said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if Lukaku scored a few goals because of the creativity in that Chelsea team.

“I’ve been to all of their pre-season games and it’s scary what they’re looking like at the moment. There’s certainly massive creativity. He gets on the end of it.

“Style-wise in his Everton and Manchester United time, I’m not sure he was exactly the right type of player for Chelsea. Chelsea have a high tempo and close down high up, every single player is working that way.

“Romelu is not known for that but a lot of people have said his time in Italy has changed him a little bit. There is a little bit more energy and high defensively.

“That would desperately help Chelsea if he was to do that and also bring his natural goal-scoring abilities… [that] would be extraordinary.

“It would be exciting to see him back in the Premier League. We like to see the best players in the world in the Premier League and he’s one of them.”

Chelsea FC, who finished fourth and won the Champions League last season, will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

