Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC are 'really pushing' to sign Romelu Lukaku

Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Chelsea FC's interest in signing Romelu Lukaku this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Friday 6 August 2021, 05:15 UK
Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku (Photo: Nemanja Matic / Instagram)

Chelsea FC are “really pushing” to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer and have stepped up their interest in the striker, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been strongly linked with a move to re-sign their former striker this summer as Thomas Tuchel prepares for his first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku was in superb form for Inter last season as he scored 24 goals and made 11 assists in 36 Serie A games to help them to win the Italian title.

He also scored four goals in five games at Euro 2020 for Belgium to highlight his impressive form for club and country.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Chelsea FC have had an initial offer of a deal including Marcos Alonso turned down by Inter Milan, and the Blues are now lining up a second bid for the Belgian striker.

Speaking on his YouTube channel earlier this week, Romano said: “Chelsea made an official bid for Lukaku. It was €100m including Marcos Alonso in the negotiation. Inter Milan turned down the offer.

“Chelsea will return with a new official bid of €120m or €130m and we will see what Inter and Lukaku say about this bid.

“Lukaku is really happy with Inter. He loves Inter, he loves life in Milan a lot, he loves the atmosphere around Inter and Italy.

“If Inter will agree with Chelsea on the fee, Lukaku will be ready to fly and come back to Chelsea.

“It’s up to Inter and Lukaku. Once the bid is on the table, they’ll discuss together to decide this proposal.

“Chelsea are now really pushing for Lukaku.”

Lukaku joined Inter Milan from Manchester United in the summer of 2019 after being deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the time.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

