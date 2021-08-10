‘I’m pleased’: Frank LeBoeuf rates expected next Chelsea FC signing

Frank LeBoeuf is hopeful that Romelu Lukaku can be a success at Chelsea FC as he closes in on a return to Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old striker has been strongly linked with a move to the south west London side in recent days and the Blues are believed to be close to sealing his return to the club.

Lukaku was a key player for Inter Milan in their title-winning campaign in Serie A last season as he hit 24 goals and made 11 assists in the Italian top flight. He was also a top performer for Belgium at Euro 2020.

Lukaku left Manchester United to join Inter Milan in the summer of 2019 after being deemed to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford by Ole Gunnar Solskjer.

The striker previously played at Chelsea FC before joining Everton and it now looks like he is set to return to the London club in the coming days.

Former Chelsea FC star LeBoeuf thinks that Lukaku will likely end up being a good addition to the Blues squad as Thomas Tuchel looks to steer his side to a Premier League title challenge this season.

Speaking to ESPN FC, LeBoeuf said: “Chelsea achieved a fantastic season with a Champions League title. Offensively, they have many problems.

“Of course Lukaku will score more goals and create a more solid situation for the forwards.

“People who know Lukaku know that he’s a big fan of Chelsea. It was his dream to sign for Chelsea. He did but it didn’t work and he left. He came back and it didn’t work again so he had to leave.

“He signed for Inter and he’s been successful. Now he has to leave again. He must have a hard feeling of having to leave Inter but being very happy to go back to his favourite team knowing that he hasn’t been successful with them but wants to fight the challenge.

“I’m pleased. If he comes to Chelsea, I wish him to be as good as he was when he played for Inter.”

Chelsea FC will host Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

