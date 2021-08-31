BBC Sport pundit praises ‘outstanding’ Chelsea FC star after 1-1 draw at Liverpool FC

Garth Crooks singled out the “outstanding” Cesar Azpilicueta following his fine performance in Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC on Saturday night.

The Spanish defender helped the Blues to keep the Reds at bay at Anfield despite Chelsea FC having to play the second half with 10 men following Reece James’ red card.

Chelsea FC took the lead through Kai Havertz in the first half but were pegged back just before half-time when Mohamed Salah converted his penalty.

Azpilicueta has started all three of Chelsea FC’s games in the Premier League this season and former Spurs star Crooks was highly impressed by what he saw from the Spaniard on Saturday as he picked him in his team of the week.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “For the second consecutive week, Azpilicueta makes my line-up.

“The way he handled raids from Andy Robertson and the constant threat from Sadio Mane was outstanding.

“We were quite entitled to think Chelsea might have capitulated by losing James, but nothing could have been further from the truth.

“As for the sending-off, why do the rules insist a player should be punished twice for one offence?

“I have no problem with the penalty being awarded, but to dismiss the player as well, when it was clear the ball came off his knee and the handball was a reaction and not premeditated, forced Azpilicueta to vehemently challenge the referee’s decision. It’s a poor rule.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday 11 September.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table.

