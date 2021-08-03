Ruben Loftus-Cheek sends message to Chelsea FC fans ahead of new season

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has declared himself ready to “hit the ground running” this season with Chelsea FC.

The midfielder is back at Chelsea FC after having spent last season on loan to Fulham as he gained some regular playing time following a string of injury problems.

The 25-year-old managed to stay injury free last season and and scored one goal in 30 Premier League games for the Cottagers.

Loftus-Cheek is now taking part in pre-season training under Thomas Tuchel as he looks to stake his claim for a spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge.

Whether the midfielder will be able to earn a spot in the team ahead of the likes of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho remains to be seen, but Loftus-Cheek is feeling in good shape ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Loftus-Cheek said: “I had last season as a season where I can find my feet and it definitely felt like that at the start.

“I was struggling mentally and needed to focus on just taking risks in training and get that feel back.

“But it eventually came and I was doing really well in games, so I’ve had my injury and I’ve had a season now to get fit and feel confident in my body and this season is where I hit the ground running

“I feel really fit now and strong, and hopefully the injuries stay away. Last season was my first full injury-free season which is a massive positive for me, because I always used to get niggles.

“Even though I was fit I’d be out for a week or a couple of days, miss a couple of matches, but last season was good for my body to be fit every training session and available for every game.

“My break was relaxed. I had a little bit longer than usual, so I enjoyed it with my family, just mentally and physically. I started doing a bit of training quite early because I felt like I had a lot of time, so that’s why I feel fit now and relaxed and mentally fresh and ready to go.”

Chelsea FC will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished in fourth place and won the Champions League last term.

The Blues will kick off their new Premier League season with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

