Romelu Lukaku opens up about Didier Drogba talks before Chelsea FC return

Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he spoke to Didier Drogba before deciding to return to Chelsea FC this summer.

Lukaku was finally confirmed as a Chelsea FC player earlier this month after the Blues shelled out a big-money fee to bring him back to the south west London club from Inter Milan.

The 28-year-old Belgian forward will now be hoping to make his first Premier League appearance of the season for the Blues when they take on Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday.

Lukaku played a big role in Inter Milan’s Serie A triumph last season as he scored 24 goals and made 11 assists in the top flight.

Initially, it seemed that Lukaku would take some convincing to leave Milan and return to London, but the striker has now revealed that speaking to Chelsea FC legend Drogba helped to convince him that he was making the right move.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Lukaku said: Our relationship means the world to me. It’s not like we talk once a month, I talk to the guy every few days.

“We have a group chat so we’re constantly communicating and I’ve been on the phone with him a bit more in the past two weeks.”

He added: “I had a lot of questions to ask and he still knows a lot of people here so he really prepared me well with the last details.

“Now I just need to get to know the players and the manager a bit better and just be available as quickly as possible for the team.”

Chelsea FC won their Premier League opener with an impressive 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

