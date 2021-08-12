‘Mouthwatering’: Rio Ferdinand sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Romelu Lukaku

Rio Ferdinand is expecting Romelu Lukaku to establish himself as the “focal point” up front for Chelsea FC this season.

The Belgian striker is set to join the south west London side after weeks of speculation linking him with a move back to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan.

Lukaku, 28, was a key part of Inter Milan’s Serie A title-winning campaign last term as he hit 24 goals and made 11 assists in the Italian top flight.

The former Manchester United striker will bring some added firepower to the Chelsea FC attack as the Blues look to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season.

Ferdinand is under no illusions about the added quality that Lukaku will bring to the team and he feels that the Belgian forward will end up being a great signing for the south west London side.

Speaking to BT Sport on Wednesday night, Ferdinand said: “One thing is for certain, he [Lukaku] will be the focal point for this Chelsea team.

“They’ve got some fantastic attacking talent up there, an array of talent, they’ve got so many weapons now.

“I think he will be the mainstay. Everybody else will be moved about around him and he will be the person they look to.

“I’m really interested to see how the likes of [Timo] Werner and [Kai] Havertz feed off him, [Mason] Mount giving him the ball, [Christian] Pulisic, [Hakim] Ziyech… it’s going to be great to see. Mouthwatering.

“I’d love to see training just to watch these boys.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

