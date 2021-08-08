Chelsea FC are “really serious” about signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 28-year-old Belgian striker in recent days as the south west London side look to add more firepower to their squad ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge.

Lukaku was in great form for Inter Milan last season as he helped the Italian side to win the Serie A title by scoring 24 goals and making 11 assists in 36 league games.

According to Romano, Chelsea FC have already failed with one bid for Lukaku and the Blues are now preparing to return with a new and improved offer for their former striker as they look to get a deal over the line.

Inter Milan, however, according to Romano, are not keen on selling Lukaku this summer.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel last week, Romano said: “The situation with Lukaku and Chelsea is really serious. They made an official bid of €100m and Marcos Alonso. Inter said no – they’re trying to keep the player.

“They’ve said many times in public Romelu is untouchable and these kind of things.

“Chelsea are prepared to make a new official bid. From what I know, it’ll be around €120m to €130m.

“It will be a really important bid. It’ll be a mad one for Chelsea. That’s why Inter are really prepared to sell Lukaku if this bid arrives.”

Chelsea FC will begin their new Premier League season with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

