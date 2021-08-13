‘I can’t wait’: Romelu Lukaku sends message to Chelsea FC fans after return

Romelu Lukaku has admitted that he cannot wait to get started with Chelsea FC after sealing his return to the London club from Inter Milan.

The 28-year-old’s much-anticipated transfer was finally confirmed on Thursday afternoon after days of speculation linking him with a switch back to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku joins Chelsea FC after having helped to fire Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season by netting 24 goals in the Italian top flight.

The former Manchester United striker will now be aiming to help Chelsea FC to challenge for the Premier League title this season in Thomas Tuchel’s first full campaign in charge.

Lukaku has now spoken out about his delight at finally completing his transfer back to Chelsea FC on the eve of the new Premier League season.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, Lukaku said: “The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A.

“I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together.

“Since I left Chelsea, it’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies.

“I can’t wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success.”

He added: “I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club.

“It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

“The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know.

“I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.”

Chelsea FC – who finished fourth and won the Champions League last season – will kick off their new Premier League campaign on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

