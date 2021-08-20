Romelu Lukaku: What I really think about Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC

Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he has already been impressed by Thomas Tuchel since his move to Chelsea FC this month.

The Belgian striker is currently settling into life back at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea FC completed the signing of the forward in a big-money deal from Inter Milan.

Lukaku, 28, could make his debut for Chelsea FC this season when the Blues travel to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Tuchel has just begun his first full season in charge of the south west London side as he looks to try and steer the Blues to a Premier League title challenge this term.

Former Manchester United striker Lukaku has now revealed that he has already been impressed by Tuchel’s tactical nous since having signed for the Blues.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Chelsea FC’s website, Lukaku said of Tuchel: “What I really like about him is that for every game there is a different game-plan.

“Training sessions are always with the goal of trying to prepare the team for the game at the weekend and that’s what I love about him.

“I told him in the first conversation that we had: ‘I tried to figure out what you are trying to do with the team but I’ve never figured it out because every game was different’ and that’s what I like, because I look at the game from a tactical point of view.

“I want to know what a team is doing, and that’s what really intrigued me to become a player for him because he is a manager who is tactically very strong.”

Lukaku was in top form for Inter last season as he scored 24 goals to help them win the Serie A title.

Chelsea FC kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 home win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip