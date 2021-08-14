Alan Shearer predicts where Chelsea FC, Man United will finish

Alan Shearer is tipping Chelsea FC to win the Premier League title this season ahead of both Manchester clubs.

The Blues are looking to mount a serious title challenge this term as they aim to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the top-flight trophy.

Thomas Tuchel’s side finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last term and they have strengthened their squad with the addition of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have also been busy in the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils having brought in Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton.

Former England star Shearer is backing Chelsea FC to lead the way at the top of the table this season, with Manchester United finished third behind Manchester City in second and Liverpool FC in fourth.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Shearer said: “I’m expecting it to be much tighter at the top than last time, with four teams in with a chance of being champions, not just City and Chelsea. I’m only going with Thomas Tuchel’s side to win it because they got Lukaku in.

“Manchester United lacked consistency last season but have probably had the best transfer window so far, bringing in France defender Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, who is a really exciting talent. They might even get someone else in too.

“Liverpool have only brought in RB Leipzig centre-half Ibrahima Konate this summer, but after all their problems at the back in the past few months they are well covered in that area now.

“It was a complete freak they had so many injuries in that one department anyway. I don’t have any worries for them up front because you know Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will get them goals when the team is set up properly.

“The one area they might have to look at before the window shuts is midfield because they have lost Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain, but I have no doubt they are going to do much better than last year, when so many things went wrong for them.

“As the defending champions, City are the team to beat and they have already strengthened by bringing in Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

“At £100m and a new British transfer record, Grealish has cost them a lot of money but he will only enhance Pep Guardiola’s team.”

Chelsea FC, who won the Uefa Super Cup last week after beating Villarreal on penalties, will travel to face local rivals Arsenal in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

