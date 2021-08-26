Chelsea FC could face competition from Manchester United in the race to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Guardian is claiming that the south west London side are considering a late loan move to sign Saul as they look to bolster their options in midfield before the end of the month.

According to the article, Atletico Madrid are prepared to let Saul leave the club on a season-long loan deal before the transfer window shuts next Thursday.

Manchester United have not ruled out the possibility of moving for the 26-year-old before the close of the transfer window and could challenge Chelsea FC for his signature, according to the story.

The article claims that Chelsea FC could ramp up their interest in Saul if Thomas Tuchel decides that he needs more strength in midfield.

Saul has already featured twice in La Liga for Atletico Madrid this season, notching up one assist so far.

He made 33 appearances in La Liga for Diego Simeone’s men last term, scoring two goals and making one assist to help them win the Spanish title.

Manchester United will travel to Wolves on Sunday, while Chelsea FC head to Anfield to take on Liverpool FC on Saturday evening.

