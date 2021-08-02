Paul Merson believes that Danny Drinkwater could be on his way out of Chelsea FC this summer as he looks to reignite his career.

The midfielder signed for the Blues from Leicester City back in September 2017 but he has struggled to hold down a regular spot at the south west London side.

Drinkwater has spent loan spells away to Burnley, Aston Villa and most recently Turkish side Kasimpasa and he has only made a total of 12 Premier League appearances for Chelsea FC since his switch almost four years ago.

The 31-year-old is back at Chelsea FC this summer and is currently taking part in pre-season training with the south west London side.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the English midfielder, but former Arsenal star Merson feels that Drinkwater could seek a move this summer and then reignite his career.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “I’m hearing Danny Drinkwater really caught the eye in Chelsea’s friendly with Bournemouth the other night.

“I’m really pleased for him because, without being horrible, I’d completely forgotten about him and that’s a shame because he is a really good player.

“Drinkwater seemed to lose his way a bit after being a key player in Leicester’s title win and was on the fringes of the England team when he joined Chelsea for £35m in the summer of 2017.

“It all went a bit wonky after that – a succession of managers and disastrous loan deals later left him out of the picture at The Bridge.

“Some people would say, ‘What are you talking about? He’s picking up a hundred grand a week’. But that’s not the point.

“I’m not sure Danny can turn things around at Chelsea but he might just be able to get himself a move and re-ignite his career.”

Chelsea FC, who finished fourth in the Premier League and won the Champions League last season, will kick off their top-flight campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

The Blues have not won the Premier League title since their triumph in 2017 under Antonio Conte.

