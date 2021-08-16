Danny Murphy makes Premier League title claim about Chelsea FC

Danny Murphy believes that Chelsea FC “have to be taken seriously” as Premier League title contenders this season.

The south west London side are aiming to challenge for the top-flight crown this season after they finished in fourth place last term under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues have strengthened their squad with the addition of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in a big-money deal and they could further add to their team before the close of the transfer window at the end of the month.

Chelsea FC kicked off their Premier League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Murphy believes that the strength in depth at Tuchel’s disposal this season means that they will be one of the main challengers for the title.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Murphy said: “They have built some squad at Stamford Bridge and are brimming with confidence.

“They ended last season by winning the Champions League and took that form into the game against Crystal Palace.

“For Thomas Tuchel to make so many changes and for everyone to be at it right away was impressive.

“The difference between Chelsea and Leicester, for example, is if Leicester lose Wilfred Ndidi or Youri Tielemans there might be a drop off in their midfield.

“If [N’Golo] Kante sits out a game, like he did against Palace, Chelsea call on two top internationals — Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

“That’s why Chelsea have to be taken seriously.”

Chelsea FC, who won the Champions League last season, will travel to take on local rivals Arsenal in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

