Gary Neville raves about Chelsea FC star after 2-0 win over Arsenal

Gary Neville heaped praise on Romelu Lukaku after his performance in Chelsea FC's 2-0 win over Arsenal

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Tuesday 24 August 2021, 04:45 UK
Gary Neville
Former Manchester United star Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville lavished praise on Romelu Lukaku after he picked him as man of the match for his performance in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

The Belgian striker made an excellent start to the season following his return to the club from Inter Milan this summer, as he produced a sparkling performance to help Chelsea FC claim all three points.

Lukaku fired Chelsea FC into the lead in the 15th minute at The Emirates when he tapped home from close range, before Reece James made it 2-0 to the visitors before half-time to put the Blues in control.

The 28-year-old forward produced a dominant performance as Chelsea FC eased to victory over their London rivals and moved to the top of the Premier League table.

Former Manchester United star Neville was hugely impressed by what he saw from Lukaku against the Gunners on Sunday and said that the former Inter Milan striker was clearly the difference between the two teams.

Speaking during commentary on Sky Sports as he awarded Lukaku the man of the match award, Neville said: “It’s not too difficult today, it is going to Lukaku.

“A complete centre-forward performance, from start to finish.

“Not just his goal, but his all-round play has been the difference between the two teams.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday evening when they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool FC.

