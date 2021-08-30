Gary Neville rates Chelsea FC’s title chances after Liverpool FC draw

Gary Neville believes that Chelsea FC showcased some title-winning grit when they held Liverpool FC to a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday night.

The Blues took the lead on Merseyside through Kai Havertz’s glancing header in the 22nd minute, before Reece James was sent off for a handball in front of goal in first half stoppage time.

Mohamed Salah stepped up to score the resulting penalty and earn Liverpool FC a draw in their third game of the season.

Chelsea FC showed their defensive strength during the second half despite having to play with 10 men after half-time.

And former Manchester United star Neville believes that the Blues showed that they may have the grit needed to sustain a Premier League title challenge this season with their performance on Saturday night.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Neville said: “It was an absolutely brilliant game.

“Before the game we thought this would be a much sterner test for Chelsea than they had at Arsenal, but they will leave Anfield confident.

“They played well in the first half and managed Liverpool, who were playing really well, but the resilience they showed in the second half is what we associate with championship-winning teams.

“They are a long way from that, but they have shown those qualities.”

Neville added: “Liverpool will leave with a couple of doubts that they couldn’t go and punish Chelsea in the second half. Liverpool at full pelt under Jurgen Klopp would have gone and won that game a few years ago.”

Chelsea FC, who finished fourth and won the Champions League last season, will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Aston Villa on Saturday 11 September.

