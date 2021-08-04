Olivier Giroud has admitted that he is a huge fan of Chelsea FC playmaker Hakim Ziyech and says he would relish the chance to play with the attacker once again.

Ziyech endured something of a mixed first season at Chelsea FC last term after he moved to the Stamford Bridge club from Ajax.

The Morocco international struggled with form and fitness issues with the Blues and he was limited to just 15 starts in the Premier League for the south west London side.

Ziyech scored two goals and made three assists in 23 Premier League games for the Blues last season as they finished in fourth place in the table.

Despite only arriving at Chelsea FC last summer, Ziyech’s future has been a talking point this summer and the 28-year-old has been touted as a possible target for Italian side AC Milan in recent days.

Now, former Chelsea FC striker Giroud, who recently signed for AC Milan, has spoken of his admiration for Ziyech and says he would relish the opportunity to play with him again.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Giroud said: “Ziyech is a great player.

“We have had a great connection even though we have played few games together.

“He has a top left foot, has experience and he is very good technically. It would be nice to play with him again.”

Chelsea FC will begin their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

