Paul Merson makes admission about ‘mind-blowing’ Chelsea FC

Paul Merson believes that Chelsea FC have demonstrated that they are the team to beat in the Premier League this season after their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The south west London side kicked off their Premier League campaign with a comfortable home victory against the Eagles thanks to goals from Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea FC splashed the cash on bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge this summer as they strengthened their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Lukaku could make his Premier League debut for the Blues this season when Chelsea FC travel to take on Arsenal in the top flight on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea FC are aiming to be one of the main challengers for the Premier League title this season and former Arsenal star Merson feels that they will be one of the main contenders this term.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “Chelsea are paying £90m for a player they let go in Romelu Lukaku. They don’t care!

“They don’t think: ‘Everyone is going to go mad that we’re signing a player for three times what we sold him for!’ They just go and sign him.

“At he time he wasn’t ready for Chelsea – he’s ready now, he’s a better player all round. I think he’s a great signing, and a game-changer for Chelsea. Man City have to buy Harry Kane.

“Chelsea reminded me of Man City against Crystal Palace. They just completely and utterly dominated Palace, at the highest level, like we see with Man City a lot of the time at home.

“Teams turn up and they know they’re beaten, and I think we’re going to get that at Chelsea now. It was mind-blowing.

“And what are they doing at their academy? Tammy Abraham has gone. They’ve brought through Trevoh Chalobah, who looked established at the highest level on Saturday, they’ve got Reece James, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi. It’s mind-blowing.

“Frank Lampard did a great job starting this off, bringing them in, but these kids have been at Chelsea since nine or 10 years of age, and they deserve a lot of credit for this.

“Every game counts this season, and I mean that. Man City are behind already. People will say: ‘Oh it’s only one game’ but I can’t see the top four dropping too many points this season.

“I think we’re seeing a gulf between the top four and the rest now.”

Chelsea FC, who have not won the title since 2017, finished in fourth place and won the Champions League last season under Thomas Tuchel.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip