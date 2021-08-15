Paul Merson rates latest Chelsea FC summer signing

Paul Merson believes that Romelu Lukaku will help to transform Chelsea FC into Premier League title challengers this season.

The south west London side confirmed that they had agreed a deal with Inter Milan to bring back the 28-year-old striker last week after plenty of speculation linking Lukaku with a return to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku was in top form for Inter Milan last season as he scored 24 goals and made 11 assists in Serie A to help them to win the Italian league title.

The striker is now back at Chelsea FC and although he did not feature in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, he could mark his return when the Blues travel to Arsenal in the top flight next weekend.

Former Arsenal star Merson believes that Lukaku will be a great signing for the south west Londoners and he is tipping him to help them to challenge for the Premier League title this term.

Writing in his column for The Daily Star, Merson said: “Lukaku will give Chelsea more of an edge. He’s very good at rolling players and defenders are terrified of his pace.

“All of a sudden space will open up for players like Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

“Lukaku’s willing to chase balls down the channels as well, and we know he can score goals in this league.

“He’s a great signing – and when you look at the strength of their squad it’s obvious Chelsea are going to challenge.

“But for me United have done the best business this window in getting [Raphael] Varane.”

Chelsea FC are aiming to better their fourth-placed finish from last season as they look to win the Premier League title this term.

