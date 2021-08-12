Christian Pulisic: What I really think of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC

Christian Pulisic has admitted that he found his lack of playing time under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC last season to be difficult to take.

The USA international found himself to be in and out of the first team at Stamford Bridge in the second half of last season after the German was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at the end of January.

Pulisic, 22, struggled to hold down a regular spot in the starting line-up despite some impressive performances for the south west London side.

The playmaker was brought on to replace the injured Hakim Ziyech in the 43rd minute of Chelsea FC’s Uefa Super Cup win over Villarreal on Wednesday night and he will be hoping to feature when the Blues kick off their Premier League campaign this weekend.

Pulisic, who worked under Tuchel during his spell at Borussia Dortmund, has now admitted that he found it tough when he struggled to hold down a regular spot in the starting line-up in the second part of last season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro before Wednesday night’s Super Cup clash, Pulisic said: “It was very tough.

“I felt like I was in my best form and to be back on the bench was extremely tough. When you are in form, you feel good and want to carry on.

“Competition here is fierce. We want to win titles. It is about keeping your head in the right place so if an opportunity comes you can still make a big impact.”

Asked about Tuchel’s touchline demeanour, Pulisic added: “He’s always been intense, very competitive, nothing much has changed.

“Without the crowd noise you can hear him more but he doesn’t mean it in a bad way.”

Chelsea FC will host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

