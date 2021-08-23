Reece James has lavished praise on Romelu Lukaku after his incredible display for the Blues in their 2-0 victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

The Belgian striker secured a return to the south west London club earlier this month as Thomas Tuchel focused on bolstering his attacking line-up at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old wasted no time in opening his Premier League account, with the Belgian forward having scored the opener for the Blues at Arsenal with a tap-in from close range in the 15th minute.

James then netted the second goal for the Blues shortly afterwards to effectively put the game to bed, as Chelsea FC dominated proceedings to claim all three points.

Lukaku will be hoping to help fire Chelsea FC towards a Premier League title challenge this season and James believes that the striker has already showcased his talent since his return.

Speaking in an interview after Sunday’s game, James said of Lukaku: “What an addition to our team to have such a vocal striker like that.

“Everyone’s seen today how powerful he is and when he gets a chance he finishes.

“I think he’s shown how he bullies players today.

“I can’t really think of any other players like him in the world. How strong he is and how powerful, everyone he just comes up against he bullies.”

Chelsea FC – who finished fourth and won the Champions League last term – will return to Premier League action at the weekend when they travel to take on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC side on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip