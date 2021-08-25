Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Thomas Tuchel for the impact he has had on Antonio Rudiger’s form since taking over at Chelsea FC.

Tuchel has just begun his first full season in charge of the Stamford Bridge outfit after having joined the south west London club following Frank Lampard’s sacking back in January.

The German head coach guided Chelsea FC to a fourth-placed finish and Champions League glory in his first season in charge and the Blues are now eyeing a title challenge this term.

Rudiger, 28, has been on good form for the Blues lately and he has started both of Chelsea FC’s games in the Premier League so far this season.

The defender scored one goal in 19 appearances in the top flight last season and also featured in 11 of their Champions League games en route to glory in the competition.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand has been highly impressed by the impact Tuchel has had on bringing out the best of the likes of Rudiger lately.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “Frank’s respectful and I think he’s honest enough to know and would say Tuchel has done an amazing job.

“But at the same time I’m sure Frank’s sitting there thinking, ‘well I didn’t see these certain players performing like this when I was there’.

“But then it’s about Frank looking at himself, looking at his tenure there, did he approach things the right way. I’m sure he’s doing all this, he’s look at, ‘Could I have handled this situation better, could I have handled that player better?’.

“That’s what Frank will be going through and he’ll be looking to make sure he rights the wrongs from his time at Chelsea.

“But you can’t do nothing but respect and pay homage to what Tuchel has done.

“Look at Rudiger, he’s arguably, since Tuchel has been there [at Chelsea FC], been the best defender in the Premier League. Him or [Ruben] Dias in that time.

“He’s been unbelievable, he’s like an animal.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to face Liverpool FC on Saturday evening.

