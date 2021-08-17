Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he has been hugely impressed by Trevoh Chalobah’s recent performances for Chelsea FC.

The 22-year-old defender made his first Premier League start for Chelsea FC on Saturday as he helped the Blues to claim a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Chalobah netted the Blues’ third goal against the Eagles to add to strikes from Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic in south west London.

Chalobah also played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea FC’s win over Villarreal in the Uefa Super Cup last week as the south west London side triumphed on penalties.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Chalobah so far and he feels that Thomas Tuchel now has some serious strength in depth in his side.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “That result wasn’t a shock for me because Crystal Palace are in a mad rebuild under Patrick Vieira, and good luck to him by the way.

“That game was a gimme for Chelsea. The big thing for me is Trevoh Chalobah. I watched him in the Super Cup game, I was massively impressed with him and the way he defended.

“He had three or four big moments, defensively, when he pulled the hat out of the bag. He then comes up with a goal at the weekend.

“To see the emotion in a young player like that, it just reinforces that this is still a beautiful game.

“They have got a deep squad, that’s the thing with Chelsea. We talk about Manchester United’s array of talent but Chelsea are the same.

“Thomas Tuchel has got to pick from [Romelu] Lukaku, [Timo] Werner, [Kai] Havertz, [Masoun] Mount, [Hakim] Ziyech, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi, that’s seven players all worthy of playing in those positions.”

Chalobah could be set to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a trip across London to take on Arsenal on Sunday.

Chelsea FC finished fourth and won the Champions League last term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip