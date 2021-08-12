‘There is now’: Rio Ferdinand makes prediction about Chelsea FC this season

Rio Ferdinand says Chelsea FC will be expected to challenge for the Premier League title this season after their recent success under Thomas Tuchel.

The south west London side won the Champions League last season after having finished fourth in the Premier League following Tuchel’s appointment at Stamford Bridge back in January.

Chelsea FC picked up their first trophy of the season on Wednesday night when they beat Villarreal on penalties to win the Uefa Super Cup in Belfast after a 1-1 draw.

The Blues will now turn their attentions to their forthcoming Premier League campaign as they prepare to kick off their season with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Ferdinand feels that Chelsea FC’s recent success under Tuchel means that there is now an expectancy at Stamford Bridge that they will be one of the main title challengers this season.

Speaking on BT Sport after Wednesday night’s game, Ferdinand said: “The big difference for them this season is what’s expected of them now.

“There wasn’t an expectancy last season, there is now, because they’ve got their hands on two trophies – they’ve won the Champions League and now this.

“The winning mentality we’ve been talking about – you can see it’s in the building. There is a real good sense of brotherhood within that squad.

“This team now are expected to compete for the Premier League and all the big trophies.”

Chelsea FC have not won the Premier League title since 2017 and they will be aiming to get their season off to a positive start against the Eagles on Saturday.

