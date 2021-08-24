Chelsea FC are close to agreeing a deal with AC Milan to let Tiemoue Bakayoko leave the club and join the Italian side on loan with an option to buy, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Bakayoko’s future at Stamford Bridge has been a talking point this summer after he spent last season on loan to Serie A side Napoli.

Indeed, the French midfielder has spent the last three seasons away on loan, first at AC Milan, then at AS Monaco and most recently at Napoli.

Bakayoko has only made 29 Premier League appearances for Chelsea FC since having signed for the Blues from AS Monaco back in July 2017.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Chelsea FC are now in advanced talks to offload Bakayoko on a loan deal to AC Milan before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Posting on his Twitter account, Romano wrote: “AC Milan are close to complete Tiemoue Bakayoko deal with Chelsea. Talks progressing – loan with buy option [fee to be decided in the next hours].

“Chelsea will allow Bakayoko to leave, final details to be agreed in the next hours/days.”

Chelsea FC are currently top of the Premier League table after their 2-0 win at Arsenal followed their 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace in their opener.

The Blues will return to top-flight action with a crunch showdown against Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday.

