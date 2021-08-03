Chelsea FC have failed with an approach to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they prepare for Thomas Tuchel’s first full campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The south west London side have been linked with a number of potential big-name signings this summer but they have so far only brought in goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli from Fulham.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Chelsea FC have made an official offer to sign Lukaku, 28, this summer in recent days.

The journalist claims that the Blues have made an offer of around €100m including Marcos Alonso in the negotiations, but Inter Milan swiftly rejected the proposal and indicated that the Belgian striker is not for sale.

Posting on Twitter, Romano wrote: “Inter have received an approach from Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku. Bid around €100m including Marcos Alonso as part of the negotiation. Blue circle #CFC

“Inter board turned down the proposal as they want to keep Lukaku – they’ve always considered Romelu as “untouchable”. @DiMarzio.”

Chelsea FC will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished fourth and won the Champions League last term.

The Blues will kick off their new campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 14 August.

