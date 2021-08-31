Fabrizio Romano names two signings Chelsea FC could still make

Chelsea FC could still complete moves to sign Saul Niguez and Jules Kounde before the close of the transfer window on Tuesday night.

The south west London side have been relatively quiet in the summer window as far as inbound transfer are concerned.

The Blues have brought in striker Romelu Lukaku as their main big-name signing this summer but they also continue to be linked with a number of other potential recruits.

According to Romano, Chelsea FC are still exploring the possibility of taking Atletico Madrid star Saul on loan with an option to buy, while Sevilla defender Kounde remains a firm target for the Blues.

Writing in a column for Benchwarmers, Romano said: “Manchester United have also had contacts for Saul with Atletico Madrid but without finding any agreement yet.

“Chelsea are forcing on this deal after a buy option loan offer that has not yet been accepted so far. Talks ongoing.

“Chelsea also want to try to buy a new centre-back: constant contacts in these hours for Jules Kounde, the ready offer was €50m but Sevilla have no intention of accepting this figure: the negotiation continues with confidence to reach a agreement.

“Kounde already has an agreement for more than a month with Chelsea on personal terms until June 2026 but still no green light from Sevilla.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table after having won two of their three games this term.

The Blues, who earned a 1-1 draw against Liverpool FC on Saturday despite being reduced to 10 men, will take on Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge after the international break.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip