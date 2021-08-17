Romelu Lukaku sends message to Chelsea FC fans ahead of Arsenal trip

Romelu Lukaku says he is ready to feature for Chelsea FC as they prepare for their trip to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The south west London side kicked off their Premier League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 home win against Crystal Palace at the weekend and they will now turn their attentions towards preparing for their clash against their London rivals at The Emirates.

Lukaku has been settling into life back at Chelsea FC after completing his big-money move to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan earlier in the month.

The Belgian striker missed the Blues’ Premier League opener at the weekend but he could be in contention to feature for Thomas Tuchel’s side when they make the trip across London on Sunday afternoon.

Now, the 28-year-old has insisted that he is ready for action as the Blues prepare for their clash with the Gunners.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, Lukaku said: “I’m ready so it’s just about getting into the team and trying to prove myself to the coaches that if I’m needed, I can play.

“We all have to compete throughout the week to earn our starting spot. For me it’s going to be a new fight but we’re all fighting for one cause – to make sure that Chelsea win.

“I’ll make sure that in training I give 100 per cent every day and make sure that I’m ready for each game.

“I’m happy the first one is a big game away at Arsenal so hopefully we can prepare ourselves well and get a good result.”

Chelsea FC have not won the Premier League title since 2017 and they finished fourth and won the Champions League last season.

