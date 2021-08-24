Sol Campbell lavished praise on the “incredible” Romelu Lukaku after his fine performance in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

The Belgian striker was named as the man of the match as he helped to fire the Blues to a comfortable victory over their London rivals at The Emirates.

Lukaku set Chelsea FC on their way towards victory when he tapped home from close range in the 15th minute at The Emirates, before Reece James added a second goal to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

The 28-year-old completed his return to Chelsea FC from Inter Milan earlier this month in a big-money deal and he will be aiming to help fire the Blues to a Premier League title challenge this season.

Former Arsenal and England defender Campbell was highly impressed by what he saw from Lukaku on Sunday and praised the Belgian for his display.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Campbell said: “He’s learned a hell of a lot from Italy.

“[Antonio] Conte has got him up to speed and he’s acknowledged that. He’s talking to Thierry [Henry] as well, [Didier] Drogba.

“He wants to learn and continue learning and that’s fantastic to hear. Today he was unplayable, incredible.”

Chelsea FC, who are top of the table after two games, will travel to take on Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday evening in their next game.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip