Garth Crooks lavished praise on Antonio Rudiger for his performance in Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC on Saturday night.

The German defender helped Chelsea FC to keep Liverpool FC at bay for most of the game despite them having to play the second half with 10 men following Reece James’ sending off.

Kai Havertz had given the visitors the lead with a glancing header in the first half, but Liverpool FC levelled in first-half stoppage time when Mohamed Salah converted his penalty after James handled the ball in the box.

Rudiger helped to keep the threat of Salah and the rest of Liverpool FC’s attack at bay in the second half as Thomas Tuchel’s side held out for an important point.

Crooks was highly impressed by the German’s performance at the back and he thinks that Tuchel has helped to bring the best out of the defender since his arrival at the club.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “The red card given to Chelsea’s Reece James against Liverpool should have been a turning point, but it wasn’t.

“Blues manager Thomas Tuchel summed it up when he said his team showed great resilience and spirit – no-one more so than Rudiger.

“I have been saying for some time now this player is Chelsea’s greatest defensive asset.

“When he was booked in the first half I thought he was odds on to receive a second yellow, but Rudiger proved to be far too smart for that. Under Tuchel, the German centre-back has got better.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip