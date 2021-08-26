Chelsea FC are believed to be leading the race to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid before the transfer deadline, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Blues are thought to be the front-runners to sign the midfielder as the clock ticks down on the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United are not interested in signing Saul, and the Red Devils believe that Chelsea FC are currently in pole position to secure the 26-year-old’s signature.

Saul’s future at Atletico has been called into question in recent days and he has been linked with a possible move to the Premier League before Tuesday’s deadline.

The same article claims that Atletico are “open” to the prospect of selling Saul this summer – but Manchester United are not one of the clubs with a concrete interest in signing the midfielder.

Saul has already notched up one assist in two La Liga games for Atletico Madrid so far this season.

He made 33 appearances in La Liga last season, scoring two goals and making one assist as he helped Diego Simeone’s men to win the Spanish league title.

