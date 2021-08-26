Chelsea FC believed to be leading the race to sign Saul Niguez - report

Chelsea FC are thought to be the front-runners to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid this summer, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 26 August 2021, 23:30 UK
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Chelsea FC are believed to be leading the race to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid before the transfer deadline, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Blues are thought to be the front-runners to sign the midfielder as the clock ticks down on the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United are not interested in signing Saul, and the Red Devils believe that Chelsea FC are currently in pole position to secure the 26-year-old’s signature.

Saul’s future at Atletico has been called into question in recent days and he has been linked with a possible move to the Premier League before Tuesday’s deadline.

The same article claims that Atletico are “open” to the prospect of selling Saul this summer – but Manchester United are not one of the clubs with a concrete interest in signing the midfielder.

Saul has already notched up one assist in two La Liga games for Atletico Madrid so far this season.

He made 33 appearances in La Liga last season, scoring two goals and making one assist as he helped Diego Simeone’s men to win the Spanish league title.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Emile Smith Rowe
'I am a huge fan': Jamie Carragher raves about Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Man United could move to sign Eduardo Camavinga before deadline
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand warns Donny van de Beek he's not likely to play at Man United
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher admits Jadon Sancho could turn into a 'superstar' at Man United
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC ready to submit 'official bid' for Jules Kounde
Related Articles

Home »
Emile Smith Rowe
'I am a huge fan': Jamie Carragher raves about Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Man United could move to sign Eduardo Camavinga before deadline
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand warns Donny van de Beek he's not likely to play at Man United
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher admits Jadon Sancho could turn into a 'superstar' at Man United
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC ready to submit 'official bid' for Jules Kounde
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network