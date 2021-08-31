Chelsea FC have agreed an initial loan deal to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid, according to reports in the British media.

Sky Sports is reporting that the south west London side have agreed a season-long loan deal to bring the 26-year-old to Stamford Bridge, and that they will pay a fee of around £3.4m (€4m).

The same story also claims that Chelsea FC will have the option to buy the Spaniard on a permanent basis for £30m (€35m) next summer.

Saul was part of Atletico Madrid’s title-winning side in Spain last season, and he has already made one assist in three La Liga games this season.

He made 33 appearances in La Liga last season, scoring two goals and making one assist for the Spanish side in the top flight.

According to the same story, the likes of FC Barcelona and Manchester United were also vying for his signature this summer, but it was Chelsea FC who won the race for his signature.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Aston Villa at home on Saturday 11 September.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip