Chelsea FC considering loan move to sign Saul Niguez - report

Chelsea FC are considering a late loan move to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid before the close of the summer transfer window, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 25 August 2021, 04:15 UK
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Screengrab)

Chelsea FC are considering a late loan move to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid before the close of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Telegraph is claiming that the south west London side are weighing up whether to make a move to land the 26-year-old midfielder on a temporary basis before the end of the month.

The same story says that the Blues are waiting to see whether they will receive any offers for some of their fringe midfielders before making a decision on Saul.

According to the article, Chelsea FC are close to tying down both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to new contracts.

Chelsea FC are open to the idea of taking Saul Niguez on loan, even though they are not looking for a new midfielder as a matter of priority, according to the article.

The south west London side are eager to move on Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer to make space in their squad in the midfield department, according to the report.

Saul has already made two appearances in La Liga for Atletico Madrid this season and he scored two goals and made one assist in the league in the club’s title-winning campaign last term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand admits he can't understand why Phil Jones is still at Man United
Thomas Tuchel
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC are close to letting Tiemoue Bakayoko leave on loan
Roy Keane
Roy Keane makes prediction about Arsenal after 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
Roy Keane pinpoints Man United failings after 1-1 draw at Southampton
Thomas Tuchel
'New bid coming soon': Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea FC still keen on Jules Kounde
Related Articles

Home »
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand admits he can't understand why Phil Jones is still at Man United
Thomas Tuchel
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC are close to letting Tiemoue Bakayoko leave on loan
Roy Keane
Roy Keane makes prediction about Arsenal after 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
Roy Keane pinpoints Man United failings after 1-1 draw at Southampton
Thomas Tuchel
'New bid coming soon': Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea FC still keen on Jules Kounde
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network