Chelsea FC are considering a late loan move to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid before the close of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Telegraph is claiming that the south west London side are weighing up whether to make a move to land the 26-year-old midfielder on a temporary basis before the end of the month.

The same story says that the Blues are waiting to see whether they will receive any offers for some of their fringe midfielders before making a decision on Saul.

According to the article, Chelsea FC are close to tying down both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to new contracts.

Chelsea FC are open to the idea of taking Saul Niguez on loan, even though they are not looking for a new midfielder as a matter of priority, according to the article.

The south west London side are eager to move on Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer to make space in their squad in the midfield department, according to the report.

Saul has already made two appearances in La Liga for Atletico Madrid this season and he scored two goals and made one assist in the league in the club’s title-winning campaign last term.

