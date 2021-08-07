Chelsea FC are likely to conclude a deal to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer, according to reporter Peter O’Rourke.

The Blues are thought to be on the lookout for a host of new signings this summer as they look to prepare their squad for Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The south west London side have been credited with an interest in signing the 22-year-old French defender in recent days as they look to add to their options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

Kounde was in good form for Sevilla last season as he scored two goals and made one assist in 34 La Liga games for the Spanish side. He also made one appearance for France at Euro 2020.

According to reporter O’Rourke, the Blues are likely to sign the defender, with Sevilla already planning for life without the France international.

Speaking on the Football Terrace Podcast last week, O’Rourke said: “I’m pretty confident this deal will eventually happen. It hasn’t happened yet because Sevilla are looking for top dollar for Kounde and they want to bring in a replacement before they let him leave.

“Sevilla are planning for life without Kounde. They want to bring in somebody to fill his space in the team. I wouldn’t rule out a move for Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham to come into Sevilla.

“We all know Chelsea offered [Kurt] Zouma as a makeweight in the deal but Zouma rejected that because he doesn’t want to move to Spain. He wants to stay in the Premier League. There’s a possibility of him moving to West Ham, which would have opened up a space for Kounde to move to Chelsea but that one has gone a bit cold due to the fee and the potential wages.

“Chelsea are trying to make room in their squad. It’ll get done but it’ll just take a bit of time.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

