Frank Leboeuf has urged Chelsea FC to make a move to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer to bolster their options in defence.

The Blues have been credited with an interest in the France defender in recent days as Thomas Tuchel looks to strengthen his options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

Kounde, 22, was a regular fixture in the Sevilla team last season as he scored two goals and made one assist in 34 La Liga games for the Spanish side.

The central defender was also part of the France squad at Euro 2020 and made one appearance at this summer’s tournament for Didier Deschamps’ side.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues will be able to complete a deal for the defender in the coming days, but Leboeuf feels that the Frenchman would be an excellent addition to the south west London side’s team ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Leboeuf said: “He’s (Kounde) a fantastic player. He has everything. He is a warrior. He never gives up. He has everything. He is the future for sure.

“Maybe it’s an opportunity for Chelsea to get him maybe not this season, but next season.

“I don’t know what Kounde wants to do in his life, if he’s ready to be on the bench more than he thinks he will be. It’s up to him. It would be a good signing for Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

The Blues finished in fourth place and won the Champions League last term.

