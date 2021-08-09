‘I am an enormous fan’: Graeme Souness rates expected Chelsea FC signing

Graeme Souness says he is an “enormous” fan of Romelu Lukaku as the striker edges closer to a return to Chelsea FC.

The south west London side are thought to be closing in on the signing of the Belgian striker in a big-money deal from Inter Milan as Thomas Tuchel looks to strengthen his options up front ahead of his first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku, 28, was in superb form for Inter Milan last season as he helped them to win the Serie A title, with the striker having scored 24 goals and made 11 assists in the league for the Italian champions last term.

The former Manchester United forward also hit four goals in five games for Belgium at this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

As Lukaku continues to be strongly linked with a return to Chelsea FC in a big-money transfer, Souness has spoken of his admiration for the ex-Everton striker.

Writing in his column for The Times, Souness said: “Romelu Lukaku may still have unfinished business at Chelsea, who sold him to Everton seven years ago. I am an enormous fan of him.

“I used to say he was the centre forward that Premier League centre halves would least like to play against because of his speed and strength.

“He appears to have a different focus to his game from going to Italy. Whether that is down to losing weight and a different training regime, I do not know, but he appears a more energised player.

“He has won the league in Italy at Inter Milan and everybody is raving about him there, so does he want to come back to England and show people the real Lukaku?”

Chelsea FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

