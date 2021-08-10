Tammy Abraham is likely to leave Chelsea FC this summer and could end up signing for Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old striker’s situation at Stamford Bridge has been a talking point in recent weeks due to the fact that he found his playing time to be limited in the second half of last season.

Abraham has been linked with a move away from the south west London side this summer but there has yet to be any official word from Chelsea FC about his future.

Arsenal have been mentioned as one of the teams to be interested in signing Abraham this summer, and according to Romano, it is the Gunners and AS Roma who are leading the race for the English forward’s signature.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “Tammy Abraham will be leaving the club. We will see if it will be Arsenal or AS Roma.

“It’s true AS Roma have an agreement in place with Chelsea to sign Abraham. It’s not 100 per cent agreed yet on details and also with the player. The player needs to decide if he wants to go to Italy with AS Roma and [Jose] Mourinho or Arsenal because they’re really pushing.

“Arsenal need to sell a player in this position maybe like Alexandre Lacazette. It’s like a domino effect for Tammy. Atalanta wanted him but [there was] no agreement with Chelsea.”

Abraham fell down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge last season after the Blues signed Timo Werner and Kai Havertz last summer, and Thomas Tuchel was then brought in to replace Frank Lampard back in January.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are set to kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brentford on Friday night.

