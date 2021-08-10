Sky Sports reporter names two players who could leave Chelsea FC this month

Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi could both be on their way out of Chelsea FC before the summer transfer window closes, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Blues are currently gearing up for their first full season under new manager Thomas Tuchel as they look to mount a serious title challenge this term.

Chelsea FC have been linked with a number of big-name signings in recent days as Tuchel looks to add to his squad, but there are also likely to be a number of exits at Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Striker Abraham, 23, has been linked with a move away from the club after he struggled to hold down a spot in the first team towards the end of last season.

Fellow attacker Batshuayi, 27, is waiting to see what the future holds for him after he spent last season on loan to Crystal Palace.

Sky Sports reporter Sheth has now revealed that both forwards could be on their way out of the south west London side this summer.

Speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast, Sheth said: “Batshuayi is still in the Chelsea squad and I’m sure they’ll be looking to offload him with a year left on his contract.

“There is interest on taking Tammy Abraham on loan. There is interest from Atalanta and Arsenal were interested in a loan.

“Villa were looking at him on a loan deal but I don’t know if they’d go back in for him now they’ve got Danny Ings.”

Chelsea FC will host Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

