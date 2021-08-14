John Terry is backing Romelu Lukaku to be a big success at Chelsea FC following his return to the London club.

The 28-year-old completed his big-money transfer to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan last week after intense speculation linking him with a return to the south west London side.

Lukaku joined Inter Milan from Manchester United in the summer of 2019 and he was a key part of the Italian side’s title-winning campaign last season.

The Belgian striker will now be aiming to help Thomas Tuchel’s men mount a serious Premier League title challenge as they aim to better their fourth-placed finish from last season.

Former Chelsea FC captain Terry played alongside Lukaku at his first spell at the London club, and the ex-England international is expecting big things from the Belgium international following his return to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview with Astro SuperSport, Terry said: “I think he feels like he’s got unfinished business at Chelsea for sure.

“When he first arrived at Chelsea there was him, Kevin De Bruyne, Mo Salah as well.

“They were babies at the time but also the competition back then was [very high], he had to get ahead of Didier Drogba – which was very difficult to do, Didier was one of the best strikers in the world.

“But I’ve seen Lukaku grow year after year and he wasn’t afraid to go on loan to a West Brom, or to make his move to Man United and those big clubs, and to go to different countries and learn different traits, different assets that will make him a better all-round player.

“I firmly believe he will be a great asset for the football club.”

Chelsea FC – who finished fourth and won the Champions League last term – will travel to face local London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League at The Emirates on Sunday.

