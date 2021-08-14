Jamie Carragher sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Timo Werner

Jamie Carragher still believes that Timo Werner can end up being a “huge asset” for Chelsea FC this season.

The Germany international endured something of a mixed debut season in England last term after having joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in a big-money deal last summer while Frank Lampard was still in charge.

The 25-year-old attacker scored six goals and made eight assists in 35 Premier League games for Chelsea FC last season as the Blues finished in fourth place in the table.

He also scored four goals and made two assists in 12 Champions League games for the south west London side last season on their way to lifting the European trophy.

Chelsea FC have spent big on bringing back striker Romelu Lukaku this summer as they look to mount a serious Premier League title challenge this term.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher feels that Werner will still have a big part to play for the Blues despite the arrival of Lukaku at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on The Overlap, Carragher said: “I wouldn’t write Timo Werner off because that pace that he’s got is really dangerous and I wouldn’t want to play against it.

“That can still be a huge asset for Chelsea. Those players who play behind the striker, a lot of them are pretty similar.

“I’m not saying he’s going to play every week and he’s going to rip up the league, but I still see him as a dangerous player who I wouldn’t want to play against. I think he can still be a huge asset for Chelsea.

“He still gives Chelsea something they haven’t got with his pace. It’s Lukaku’s job now to get 25 goals, Werner needs to get 10-15 and I think he can do that with less pressure.”

Chelsea FC will travel to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday in their next game.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip